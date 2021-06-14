Eglinton: Man denied bail over attempted murder of officer
- Published
A man charged with the attempted murder of a police officer in Eglinton, County Londonderry, has been refused bail.
Kieran Maguire, 33, of Kippure Park in Dublin, is charged with the attempted murder of the officer on 18 June 2015.
He is also charged with possessing explosives with intent to endanger life on the same date.
A prosecution barrister told Londonderry Magistrates' Court on Monday that Mr Maguire is the third man charged in connection to the incident.
One man is serving a 25-year sentence and another is expected to go on trial in January 2022.
The court was told that in the early hours of 18 June, a serving member of the Police Service Northern Ireland contacted police to say an under-vehicle explosive device was being planted.
Police responded and two cars left the area.
One of those cars went through a police checkpoint on the Foyle Bridge in Londonderry and crossed the border into the Republic of Ireland.
Gardaí (Irish police) stopped a vehicle at Killygordon, County Donegal, and three men were arrested, including Mr Maguire.
Mr Maguire and another man were then subject to extradition proceedings in the Republic of Ireland, but before they concluded the other man in question fled the country.
Bail for Mr Maguire was opposed on the grounds there was a flight risk and a risk of re-offending.
A defence barrister said his client had not fled the jurisdiction during the extradition proceedings.
The barrister said the evidence against his client was "circumstantial" and there was no direct evidence linking him to the attack.
The deputy district judge denied bail and the defendant was remanded in custody to appear again on 8 July.