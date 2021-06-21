Bloody Sunday: Soldier F anonymity order upheld in court
Soldier F, the army veteran charged with murdering two men on Bloody Sunday, has been allowed to retain his anonymity.
A court heard on Monday that this was because he would be a "prime target for anyone seeking vengeance for the terrible events of Bloody Sunday".
He is charged with the murders of James Wray and William McKinney in Londonderry on 30 January 1972.
The ex-paratrooper also faces five further charges of attempted murder.
Mr Wray and Mr McKinney were among 13 people shot dead at a civil rights march in Derry's Bogside area almost 50 years ago.
Giving judgement on an application to review the former soldier's anonymity, District Judge Ted Magill said Soldier F had enjoyed anonymity at both the Widgery and Saville inquiries and in respect of these proceedings since September 2019.
He said threat assessments had been carried out in July 2019 and again in March 2021 and these found that Soldier F was at "low" risk from dissident republicans, both here and in England.
However, the judge said this threat level could rise if Soldier F should be denied anonymity.
The judge accepted the evidence of Alan McQuillan, a former assistant chief constable of the Police Service Northern Ireland [PSNI], who said that Soldier F "would have to look over his shoulder for the rest of his life".
The judge said that the former paratrooper faced a threat, not only from dissident republicans, but "from a lone actor, not a member of any organisation, but someone who might be prepared to carry out an attack".
He added that "a real threat does exist" and Soldier F is right to "feel genuine fear".
The judge ordered that the anonymity order should be maintained, but said it would be reviewed prior to any trial that should arise.
Thirteen people were killed and 15 wounded when members of the Army's Parachute Regiment opened fire on civil rights demonstrators in Derry on Sunday, 30 January 1972.
The day became known as Bloody Sunday.
The Northern Ireland Public Prosecution Service decided in March 2019 that Soldier F, as he was known at the Bloody Sunday public inquiry, would be the only ex-paratrooper to be charged.