Covid-19: Mobile vaccination clinic opens in Londonderry
The first mobile vaccination clinic in the Western Health Trust area has opened in Londonderry on Wednesday.
The walk-in clinic, based at the Old Library Trust in Derry's Creggan area, will help vaccinate the over 40s.
The Public Health Agency (PHA) have said they are establishing a number of these facilities across Northern Ireland over the coming weeks.
The purpose of these mobile clinics is to "increase vaccine uptake within specific neighbourhoods", the PHA said.
The initiative is aimed at increasing access to the vaccine, with the PHA hoping it will address "potential barriers to vaccination" such as "mobility, accessibility and language".
In a statement, the Western Health Trust also said the rolling programme will help "address areas where low uptake [of the vaccine] and or high prevalence of Covid-19 exists".
While this targeted outreach work is ongoing, adults aged 18-39 are still encouraged to continue booking their Covid-19 vaccinations at their local mass vaccination centres, the trust have said.
"This is really good news for the Western Trust, going out to an area of a high density population and high deprivation, to some extent, that needs to be covered to protect our public," the chair of Northern Ireland's British Medical Association (BMA) has said.
Dr Tom Black said that although uptake for the vaccine has been high in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area and throughout Northern Ireland, "some gaps" still remain.
"There is this gap particularly between the 40 and 60 year [age bracket], where we just need to mop up the patients who haven't been vaccinated yet to increase the immunity in the public and decrease transmission of the infection."
The Western Trust have said this is the "beginning of a rolling programme that can move to areas of need as and when required".