Scarlet Duddy: Police appeal for help locating four-year-old girl
Police are appealing to the public for help in locating a four-year-old girl.
Scarlet Duddy is described as having hazel coloured eyes, light brown hair tied up in a pink bow and her two front teeth are missing.
She was last seen shortly before midday on Monday leaving a children's play centre in the Springtown Road area of Londonderry.
"We believe she may be in the company of a relative and may possibly be in the Republic of Ireland," police said.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) is appealing to that individual to contact police "as soon as possible".
"If any members of the public have any information about Scarlet, I would urge them to contact police immediately," the PSNI added.