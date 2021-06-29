Florencecourt: Man dies after single-vehicle crash
A man has died following a single-vehicle crash near Enniskillen, County Fermanagh.
It happened on Marble Arch Road, Florencecourt, in the early hours of Tuesday morning, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said.
The March Arch Road remains closed and diversions are in place via Five Points along Blunnick Road.
Florencecourt Primary school, which is close to the scene of the crash, and a local health centre have been closed.
Police have asked motorists to avoid the area.