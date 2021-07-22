Portrush: Mass brawl involving 70 youths at train station
An 18-year-old man has been arrested after a mass brawl involving 70 young people in Portrush, County Antrim, on Wednesday.
The disorder happened at the railway station on Eglinton Street at about 20:40 BST, police said.
It was broken up by officers and Translink staff.
The train station was closed for a period as officers dealt with the disturbance. It has since reopened.
The 18-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour and assault on police.
This is the latest incident of anti-social behaviour in Portrush in recent months.
Four teenage boys were assaulted by a group of between 30 to 50 youths in an "unprovoked and vicious attack" at East Strand beach in Portrush in May.
A 17-year-old boy was also assaulted in February and two couples were attacked near Portrush train station back in March.
UUP cllr Norman Hillis said he was "totally appalled" at Wednesday night's violence.
"All the residents and visitors - everyone I've spoken to - have said they don't want this sort of thing in Portrush," he said.
"I know there's been extra police drafted into the town but it does seem like the train station is becoming a flashpoint.
"It could ruin somewhere like Portrush and it's not what the town is about."