Axa Insurance: Company announces 60 new jobs for Londonderry
Insurance company Axa is expanding its operations in Londonderry with the creation of 60 new jobs in the city.
The positions will be based at the company's new £14m customer centre at Springtown business park.
Axa chief executive Phil Bradley said the expansion is "a further strengthening of our commitment to Derry".
The jobs will bring the company's Derry workforce to more than 600. Axa has operated in the city since 2007.
Mr Bradley said the expansion in the north west allows the firm "to continue to build on its existing presence in Northern Ireland and grow business across the whole island".
Recrutiment for the new roles, which are full-time permanent posts, is now taking place, the company said.
Axa currently employs more than 740 people in Northern Ireland.