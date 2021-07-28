Londonderry: Boy arrested after 14-year-old assaulted
- Published
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after a 14-year-old boy was assaulted in Londonderry.
He was arrested after an incident in the Clon Elagh area shortly after midnight on Wednesday, the PSNI said.
Police were called following reports two males were causing damage to the front door of a property.
The younger boy was taken to hospital for treatment to head injuries. The 15-year-old remains in police custody.