North west floods support scheme opens for farmers
A financial support scheme for north west farmers affected by severe flooding almost four years ago has opened.
Hundreds of homes and businesses across counties Londonderry and Tyrone were flooded in August 2017.
Almost two-thirds of the average monthly rain fell on the north west in a single night.
The £2.7m Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) grant scheme opened on Wednesday.
Farming Minister Edwin Poots said the floods had caused many farmers "significant hardship".
"Farm businesses lost income due to the impact on their land and the cost of removing debris and silt, as well as reseeding to restore it back to productive use," said Mr Poots.
The DAERA support scheme is time limited and eligible businesses must apply before 12 August 2021.
Payments are capped at £106,323 and applications re only being received from businesses who applied for a force majeure in respect of the flooding.