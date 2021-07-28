Braniel Primary: First Irish pre-school in east Belfast to relocate
By Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Education Correspondent
- Published
A Belfast primary school has said that an "ongoing social media hate campaign" means that an Irish-language nursery will now not open at the school.
Naíscoil na Seolta is the first Irish language pre-school in east Belfast and was due to open at Braniel Primary School in September.
It is a separate school from Braniel, but was to be housed in a classroom on the site of the 400-pupil primary.
However, Naíscoil na Seolta has now decided to relocate elsewhere.
In a letter to parents Braniel's principal, staff and governors said the school was proud to be "a shared space for all".
"Due to an ongoing social media hate campaign against some individuals and the Integrated Naíscoil na Seolta, it is with great sadness that it is choosing to relocate to an alternative location," they said.
"A social media campaign was started and fuelled by those who are not connected to the school, nor are parents of our school and who are clearly were not interested in facts and truth."
The letter said that comments had been posted on social media "that were littered with unfounded erroneous allegations about certain individuals and the Naíscoil".
It continued: "Braniel Nursery and Primary School is not and should never be thought of as a contested space.
"We are proud to be a shared space for all.
"We welcome all children, parents, families and individuals irrespective of religion, faith, creed or language and always will.
"The comments, made mostly by those who are not even from our school community, on social media DO NOT in any way reflect the opinions and beliefs of the governors and entire staff of the school."
It is not yet clear where Naíscoil na Seolta will now be situated but BBC News NI understands the school has found an alternative location and will open for pupils in September as planned.
BBC News NI has contacted Naíscoil na Seolta for comment.