Londonderry bonfire: Police investigate 'offensive material'
- Published
The police are reviewing evidence after "offensive and distasteful" material appeared on a Londonderry bonfire, a senior police officer has said.
A bonfire in Meenan Square in the Bogside on Sunday had banners "making threats towards police officers and a member of the public," police said.
"An evidence gathering operation was in place," Ch Supt Darrin Jones said.
He said that if any offences are detected, a full police investigation will be carried out.
"I would urge anyone with any information on this matter to contact us," Ch Supt Darrin Jones added.
One of the posters referenced the murder of Catholic PSNI officer Ronan Kerr, killed when dissident republicans fitted a booby-trapped bomb to his car in Omagh, County Tyrone, in 2011.
Another made reference to PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne.
'Hurt and offence'
Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie described the incident as "absolutely disgraceful".
"No bonfires should have flags or effigies or the names of murdered police officers," he tweeted.
DUP junior minister Gary Middleton said "the clear motive behind this display is to cause further hurt and offence".
The SDLP's Brian Tierney, who sits on Derry City and Strabane District Council's bonfire working group, said some of the banners burnt on Sunday night are "disappointing".
"We need to make young people understand that burning a flag or banner is not part of your tradition and point out just how offensive that can be to the other side of the community, " Mr Tierney told BBC Radio Foyle.
Bonfires on 15 August are traditional in some nationalist parts of Northern Ireland to mark the Catholic Feast of the Assumption.