Six arrested after group fight in Buncrana Road, Derry
- Published
Six people have been arrested after it was reported that a group of men were fighting in the forecourt of a filling station in Londonderry.
Police were alerted to the incident in the Buncrana Road at about 12:40 BST on Tuesday.
Officers attended the scene and the six people were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.
It was also reported a number of cars were involved in a collision at the location.
The Buncrana Road remains closed at this time.
Detectives have appealed for anyone who was in the area and witnessed the incident to contact them.