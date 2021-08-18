Caravans destroyed in suspected arson attack in Racecourse Road
Two caravans have been completely destroyed in a suspected arson attack in Londonderry.
The Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) attended the scene in Racecourse Road in the Ballyarnett area of the city at about 13:45 on Wednesday.
Two fire engines tackled the blaze and managed to stop it spreading. There are no reports of any injuries.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said officers suspected the caravans were deliberately set on fire.
"This was a reckless act and it is fortunate the fire didn't spread to more caravans and that no one was injured," Insp Lavery said.
"While an investigation is under way to establish exactly what happened and the cause of the fire, at this time, we are treating this as suspected arson."
Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.