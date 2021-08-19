Londonderry: Four men and teenage boy charged over filling station incident
- Published
Four men and a teenage boy have been charged over an incident at a filling station forecourt in Londonderry.
Four males, aged 14, 19, 23, and 25, are charged with a number of offences, including possession of an offensive weapon; possession of a blade or pointed article and dangerous driving.
A 28-year-old is charged with affray, possession of an offensive weapon and grievous bodily harm with intent.
They will all appear before Londonderry Magistrates' Court later.
Another man, 28, is currently being treated in hospital for injuries sustained in the incident on Tuesday, police have said.