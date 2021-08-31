BBC News

Strabane: Man left 'badly shaken' after bat attack

Published

A man has been left badly shaken after being beaten with bats during a suspected aggravated burglary in County Tyrone, police have said.

It happened at an address in the Lisnafin Park area of Strabane at about 15:20 BST on Monday.

Police said the man was assaulted by three men who had entered the property. A number of windows were also smashed.

Three men were arrested a short time after the incident on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

They remain in custody and are assisting police with their inquiries.

Police have appealed for information.

Related Topics