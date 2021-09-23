Lyra McKee: Man arrested in connection with journalist's killing
- Published
Detectives investigating the killing of journalist Lyra McKee in Londonderry have arrested a 55-year old man.
He was arrested on Thursday in Belfast under the Terrorism Act and is being questioned by police.
Ms McKee, 29, was shot dead while observing rioting in Derry's Creggan estate in April 2019.
Two men, aged 24 and 29, arrested in Derry on Wednesday morning in connection with Ms McKee's killing, remain in police custody.
Three men have already been charged with murder and another two men charged with rioting and associated offences on the night Ms McKee was killed.