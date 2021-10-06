Cara Hunter, SDLP, on 'life-altering' brain tumour diagnosis
- Published
The SDLP's Cara Hunter has spoken openly about being diagnosed with a benign brain tumour.
The East Londonderry assembly member said that while her condition "is not life-threatening, it is life-altering".
Ms Hunter said that she has experienced side-effects from the strong prescribed medication she is currently taking.
The 25-year-old, who was co-opted into her role in May last year, said her medication can occasionally leave her nauseous.
First reported in the Belfast Telegraph, Ms Hunter has decided to speak out about her own personal experience to help raise awareness of the condition.
She was diagnosed with a non-cancerous tumour in her pituitary gland last May. The pituitary is a pea-sized gland on the underside of the brain which controls the release of hormones in the body.
Speaking to BBC Radio Foyle on Wednesday, Ms Hunter said she first found out about her condition on the day she was to be co-opted into the assembly.
"I woke up that day and was getting ready to go to Stormont and I got a phone call from my GP.
"She said: 'Look, I wanted to ring you personally. Yes, you've had the MRI - I don't want to worry you - it's not cancerous but we have found a small tumour in your pituitary gland'."
'Very overwhelming'
Ms Hunter said it was all "very overwhelming" for her and said the news came on what was an already a very stressful day.
"You've already got the complexity of coming up to Stormont, signing in and being introduced to the political life - so certainly there was elements of stress."
Ms Hunter said the support she has received from friends and family, particularly from her mum, who is a nurse, has been a huge help in coming to terms with her diagnosis.
The MLA said her condition requires her to manage stress levels which, she said, is easier said than done when involved in politics in Northern Ireland.
"If you want to relax then Stormont is probably the last place on earth anyone would be advised to go.
"I absolutely adore my job, I live for it, but for me it has all been about stress management," she explained.
Ms Hunter said she finds regularly going to the gym allows her "to take a sense of control" with her condition.
She said she has been overwhelmed by the level of support she has received from friends and colleagues and now hopes her story will help highlight the importance of regular health checks.