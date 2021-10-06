Londonderry: Plans for 499 new Waterside homes approved
- Published
Proposals to build almost 500 new homes in Londonderry's Waterside have been approved by councillors in the city.
Outline planning permission was granted for a 444 home development at land east of Clooney Road overlooking Caw roundabout, at a council meeting on Wednesday.
The plan also includes business units, a children's play area and a gym.
Separate plans for 55 apartments at the city's Ebrington barracks site were also approved.
Alliance councillor Philip McKinney, who chairs Derry City and Strabane District Council's planning committee, said the Clooney Road plans are "exciting and positive for the local area".
The new site will include detached houses along with semi-detached, townhouses, and apartments.
At Ebrington, the proposed development will see two buildings at the former military site refurbished to provide a mix of one and two-bedroom apartments.
Councillors approved alterations to one of the buildings' listed status to allow for its subdivision into eight apartments.
Mr McKinney said planning approval "was another important step in the development of the Ebrington site which is a key part of the city's infrastructure".