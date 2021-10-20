Londonderry: Man, 37, charged in INLA drug investigation
A 37-year-old man has been charged following an operation into suspected drugs criminality in Londonderry linked to the INLA.
The man is charged with three counts of being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs and twelve counts of conspiracy to transfer criminal property.
Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force arrested the man from the Derry area on Wednesday.
He is due to appear before Londonderry Magistrates' Court next month.
A report will also be prepared for the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) in relation to firearm possession with intent to endanger life and conspiracy to be knowingly involved in fraudulent evasion of a prohibition on the importation of goods.