Drink spiking: UU students in Londonderry say drinks were spiked
Ulster University (UU) says it has received three reports from students who believe they have had their drinks spiked in Londonderry.
The incidents are alleged to have occurred in the past week, UU said.
On Wednesday police appealed for anyone who believes they had their drink spiked while out in the city centre last weekend to contact them.
Justice Minister Naomi Long said the reports are "unacceptable and disturbing".
She said it is" absolutely horrific" that young women cannot enjoy college life "because there are those predatory individuals, abusive individuals, who are determined to act in such a violent way towards women".
The UU students to have come forward have been "supported by the university's residential life team and advised to seek medical assistance and report what had happened to police", the university said.
Mrs Long also urged anyone who suspects their drink to have been spiked to come forward.
"We need these incidents to be reported so we have a very clear picture of the extent that this is happening in the community," she told BBC Radio Foyle.
It comes as campaigns around drink spiking have been gathering pace in Leeds and Sheffield.
Nottinghamshire Police has confirmed it was looking into multiple reports of people being "spiked physically".
Foyle SDLP MLA Sinead McLaughlin has asked the justice minister to review the law around drink spiking.
On Wednesday she told BBC Radio Foyle there were "allegations that drink-spiking has occurred in at least two different bars in Derry" last weekend.
But Mrs Long said the offences are covered by existing legislation.
There is "no question how seriously the law takes it," she said.
"I think the issue is about the confidence of victims who feel so confused, often humiliated, embarrassed and afraid because their memory perhaps of the incident is not as clear as they would want it to be before they make a police report," the justice minister said.
Mrs Long added: "There is work that needs to be done with men, and it is mainly men, who go out into the community feeling so entitled and so desirous of power over women that they are willing to go to these kinds of extreme lengths to spike drinks and potentially sexually assault women, because in most cases that is the outcome".
How to help a friend who you think has had their drink spiked
- Stay with them and keep talking to them
- Call an ambulance if their condition deteriorates
- Don't let them go home on their own
- Don't let them leave the venue with someone you don't know or trust
- If possible, try to prevent them drinking more alcohol as this could lead to more serious problems
- Urine and blood tests carried out in the first 24 to 72 hours are most likely to detect drug traces