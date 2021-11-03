Nichola Mallon announces £30m for zero-emission Foyle bus fleet
- Published
Funding of about £30m has been announced for 38 zero-emission battery electric buses for the Foyle area.
Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon made the announcement on Wednesday.
The funding will see Londonderry's entire urban fleet at Foyle Metro replaced with electric buses.
It will become one of the first cities in the UK and Ireland to have a fully zero-emission bus fleet when all the vehicles go into service in 2023, Ms Mallon said.
The minister made the announcement during a virtual address to the United Nations COP26 Global Climate Conference in Glasgow at an event hosted by Translink.
"I have an ambitious vision for a low carbon future and I am committed to delivering cleaner, greener, sustainable infrastructure," Ms Mallon said.
"Tackling the climate crisis is a priority for me and I am committed to building a better future where we make zero/low emission public transport accessible to communities across the north."
'Cleaner and greener era'
The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) said they have previously allocated funding of almost £74m for the purchase of 145 zero and low emission buses for the Translink fleet.
Ms Mallon said the additional funding of £30m for the north west would "herald a new cleaner and greener era in transport for the city" and would "make a positive impact on the climate emergency and help enhance air quality".
Foyle MP Colum Eastwood welcomed the announcement, saying "the time for talking is over and now is the time for action".
Mr Eastwood said the fleet would help improve air quality and make a positive impact on the climate crisis.
"Now is time for all shoulders to the wheel to end the crisis facing our planet," the SDLP leader said.
"These are the changes we need to see to help us tackle climate change and contribute to better health outcomes for all our population," the minister added.
Translink chief executive Chris Conway said: "Today marks a further milestone in the journey to achieve our ambitious targets to make public transport carbon net zero by 2040 and go beyond to be climate positive by 2050."
Mr Conway said Translink was delighted to make this announcement at COP26 and "showcase the actions being taken to tackle the climate emergency" and "drive positive change for a healthier and more sustainable transport for future generations to come".
"We will have over 100 zero-emission buses in passenger service next spring making up over a third of our Metro fleet," Mr Conway said.
- Why the COP26 climate summit is important MUST INCLUDE ALL
- Simple guide to climate change MUST INCLUDE ALL
- What will climate change look like for you? MUST INCLUDE UK
- Four ways to reduce your emissions
- What are top polluters doing to cut emissions?