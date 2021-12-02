Tillie and Henderson site apartments in Derry get go ahead
- Published
Plans to turn the site of one of Londonderry's most iconic shirt factories into new apartments has been given the green light.
The Tillie and Henderson factory, located in Derry's cityside, was demolished in 2003 after a fire.
The plans were unanimously supported at a meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council on Wednesday.
The council has said the construction of 131 new apartments will represent an investment of about £25m.
Councillors on the planning committee heard that the build will also create employment opportunities for upwards of 200 construction workers over a potential three-year period.
Planning approval had previously been granted in 2014 for a mixed-use development incorporating 139 bed hotel, but those plans never materialised.
Speaking to BBC Radio Foyle, SDLP councillor John Boyle, who sits on the planning committee, said the project will likely take three years to complete and the apartments will honour the history of the site.
"The apartment complex will fit into roughly the same footprint of the Tillie and Henderson factory and the design is an attempt to mock the look of the former factory," Mr Boyle said.
"The site has lay empty for nearly 20 years and it has been great frustration for everyone in the city to see it standing vacant."
In a report recommending full planning approval presented at the virtual meeting, members heard that 44 parking spaces would be available on site, as well as communal amenity spaces for residents.
Plans submitted by the developer indicate that the apartments will be split into three blocks and the exterior finish will be clay brick replicating the heritage of the former shirt factory.