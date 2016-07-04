Image copyright PA Image caption Enda Kenny said ministers would discuss how to "protect the interests of all our citizens on the island of Ireland"

Government ministers from Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland have agreed on a '10-point-plan' after the UK voted to leave the EU.

The North South Ministerial Council (NSMC), the cross-border co-operation body, met on Monday at Dublin Castle.

Northern Ireland voted to remain in the EU, but the UK as a whole backed Leave.

However, Arlene Foster said that no mention had been made about the possibility of a forum to work on all-Ireland issues following Brexit.

The idea had been proposed by the Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Enda Kenny prior to the meeting.

The suggested forum would enable groups to work on areas of mutual interest, his government said.

Northern Ireland's first minister Arlene Foster said the idea "was not discussed" with her at the weekend.