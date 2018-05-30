Image caption There has been criticism that the law around political donations in Northern Ireland does not provide enough openness or transparency

Details of donations to Northern Ireland's political parties will be published for the second time by the Electoral Commission later.

In March, Westminster legislation was passed to allow donations and loans of more than £7,500 to be revealed.

However, the law only covers donations made to parties from 1 July 2017 onwards.

In the past, the decision not to back date the publication of donations prompted criticism about transparency.

Until this year, Northern Ireland was exempt from UK rules that required donations over £7,500 from a single source to a political party to be made public.

The information had never been published due to concerns about the security risk in Northern Ireland.

In 2014, after a motion brought forward by Alliance leader Naomi Long, Westminster passed a law which stated that, from January 2014 onwards, donations made to political parties in Northern Ireland could be made public - at some point in the future.

That provided the basis for the government to lift the ban when it deemed the security situation safe enough to do so.

Image caption During the European referendum, the DUP took out a pro-Brexit wraparound ad in the Metro

Last July, the then Secretary of State James Brokenshire said he would bring forward legislation to ensure donations to parties from 1 July 2017 were published.

The move was criticised by several Stormont parties as well as the Electoral Commission in Northern Ireland, who argued that it should have been back dated to 2014: This would have included party donations made during the EU referendum campaign of 2016.

That includes a controversial £435,000 donation to the DUP from a group of pro-union business people called the Constitutional Research Council (CRC).

The CRC is chaired by Richard Cook, a former vice-chairman of the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party.

In March 2018, the first tranche of political donations was finally published by the Electoral Commission.

It revealed that between July and December 2017, Northern Ireland's political parties received more than £800,000 in donations and from public funds.

The details being published by the commission on Wednesday will cover the period from 1 January to 31 March 2018.