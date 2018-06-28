Image copyright Getty Images

EU leaders begin a two day summit on Thursday at which they are expected to warn the UK government that time is running out to agree post-Brexit arrangements for the Irish border.

The European Council will express its concern that "no substantial progress has yet been achieved" on agreeing a backstop solution.

But what is the backstop and why does it matter?

Remind me what the backstop is?

It is the arrangement which will apply if the Irish border cannot be kept as frictionless as it is now in the context of a wider deal or a technological solution. The UK and the EU would prefer to solve the border issue through an overarching economic and security deal. However the UK's current red lines, which include leaving the customs union and the single market, make that very difficult.

What has been agreed on the backstop?

There is agreement that a backstop is needed - the UK and EU both signed up to it in December 2017. There's also agreement on what it needs to achieve - maintaining cross border cooperation, supporting the all-island economy and protecting the Good Friday peace agreement. But beyond that there are major differences between the two sides.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Prime Minister Theresa May has rejected the EU's backstop option

What is the EU view?

The EU has proposed a backstop that would mean Northern Ireland staying in the EU customs union, large parts of the single market and the EU VAT system. The EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, has continually emphasised that this backstop can only apply to Northern Ireland.

And the UK view?

The Prime Minister has rejected the EU proposal saying it would threaten the constitutional integrity of the UK by creating a customs and regulatory border between Northern Ireland the rest of the UK. She has so far suggested a backstop that would see the UK as a whole remaining aligned with the EU customs union for a limited time after 2020. Her proposal, published earlier this month, contains nothing about single market regulatory issues which are probably more important than customs for maintaining an open Irish border.

How did the EU react to the UK proposal?

With scepticism. Michel Barnier said it cannot even qualify as a backstop since the issue of regulatory alignment is not addressed. However he did not entirely rule out some sort of long term customs relationship with the UK. The Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) said that the backstop cannot have a time limit.

Image copyright PA Image caption Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said there can be no time limit placed on the backstop

So what happens now?

One side, or both, is going to have to soften their red lines. Franklin Dehousse, a former judge at the European Court of Justice (ECJ), has this week floated a compromise. He suggests that the EU should extend the backstop to the whole of the UK but with substantial strings attached such as a role for the ECJ, continuing budget contributions from the UK and partial free movement of people.

And if a compromise can't be reached?

If there is no backstop then there is no Withdrawal Agreement and no transition period. That means a hard, possibly chaotic, Brexit. The two sides have, at most, six months to make sure that doesn't happen.