Image copyright Alliance Image caption John Blair with his current party leader, Naomi Long, and former leader David Ford

The Alliance Party's John Blair will become the first openly gay assembly member at Stormont when he replaces David Ford next week.

He was chosen to become the new MLA for South Antrim at a selection meeting on Tuesday night.

On Monday, Mr Ford announced he was stepping down after 20 years in the role.

Mr Blair is currently a councillor in Antrim and Newtownabbey.

'Progressive and positive'

The 52-year-old will resign from the council and take up his new position early next week.

He said he was "honoured and delighted" to be selected and was looking forward to getting started and tackling the issues facing South Antrim.

"Since deciding to run for the MLA seat, I have received support and encouragement from right across the community, showing the progressive and positive alternative Alliance represents," Mr Blair said.

"I want to be carrying out all the duties of an MLA, so it is vital the secretary of state calls all-party talks with an independent mediator immediately, so we can all get back to Stormont and do the job people want us to do."

Co-option system

Northern Ireland's devolved government collapsed in January 2017 and several rounds of talks have failed to resolve disagreements between Stormont's two biggest parties, the Democratic Unionist Party and Sinn Féin.

Mr Blair also paid tribute to Mr Ford, who led Alliance for 15 years until he handed over to Naomi Long in 2016.

He said the out-going MLA's "leadership and vision has helped grow the party both in the constituency and wider".

The Northern Ireland Assembly has a co-option system which means that when an MLA steps down, their party can nominate a replacement, without the expense of holding a by-election.

It was introduced because a by-election could change the party political balance within a six-member constituency.