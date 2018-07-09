Image copyright Getty Images

The former Brexit Secretary David Davis has revealed he disagreed with the language on Northern Ireland used in the UK's interim agreement with the EU.

The two sides agreed that any final deal would avoid a hard Irish border.

That included a "backstop" clause that would apply if the border cannot be kept as frictionless as it is now in the context of the wider deal.

The EU has proposed a backstop that would mean Northern Ireland staying in the EU customs union.

It would also see the region remain in large parts of the single market and the EU VAT system.

The UK government has rejected it as a threat to the integrity of the UK.

Mr Davis, who resigned on Sunday, said that at the time he disagreed with the prime minister's policy but accepted collective responsibility.

He also revealed that he disagreed with Theresa May's backstop proposal, which dealt with customs issues.

In his resignation letter Mr Davis said the proposal "omitted the strict conditions that I requested and believed we had agreed".