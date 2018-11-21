Image caption Clare Bailey was elected to represent the South Belfast constituency at Stormont

Clare Bailey has been selected as the new leader of the Green Party in Northern Ireland.

The 48 year old replaces Steven Agnew, who had led the party for the past seven years.

He announced in July that he would step down, saying the absence of devolved government at Stormont meant the "game has changed".

Ms Bailey was first elected to the NI Assembly in 2016 for the South Belfast constituency.

She has been a member of the party since 2010, and is one of only two Green Party NI MLAs.

'Dynamic membership'

Ms Bailey said she was "delighted" to take on the reigns of leadership.

"Brexit looms large over all of us while the politicians of the past have failed to give us a voice," she added.

"I take over a party with a buoyant and dynamic membership - people who are committed to taking on the challenges of our time."

In July her predecessor Mr Agnew said while he was giving up his role as leader, he would continue to hold his post as an assembly member for North Down.

"I have decided to make way for a new leader partly because it's what's best for the Green Party and partly because it's what's best for my family," he said at the time.

Image caption In May, Mr Agnew told his party conference that Sinn Féin and the DUP had "destroyed our assembly"

Assembly members have not been able to take their seats at Stormont since January 2017, when the power-sharing executive, led by the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and Sinn Féin, collapsed.

The Green Party said Ms Bailey was preparing a private members bill on the creation of buffer zones around reproductive health care clinics when the institutions broke down.

'Unopposed'

She is also co-chair of the assembly's all-party group on domestic and sexual violence.

Ms Bailey formerly served as the deputy leader of the Green Party in NI, standing down last September after almost three years in the role.

The party said she has taken on the mantle of party leader unopposed.