2019 European elections: List of candidates for Northern Ireland

Elections for the European Parliament will be held on 23 May 2019. Voters will choose 73 MEPs in 12 multi-member regional constituencies. Each region has a different number of MEPs based on its population.

3 MEPs will be elected to represent Northern Ireland. MEPs in Northern Ireland are elected by the Single Transferable Vote (STV) system.

Alliance Party

Naomi Long

Conservative

Amandeep Bhogal

Democratic Unionist Party

Diane Dodds

Green Party

Clare Bailey

Sinn Féin

Martina Anderson

Social Democratic & Labour Party

Colum Eastwood

Traditional Unionist Voice

Jim Allister

Ulster Unionist Party

Danny Kennedy

UKIP

Robert Hill

Independent

Neil McCann

Jane Morrice