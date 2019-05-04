Image copyright PA Image caption The final results are expected later on Saturday

The second day of counting is set to begin in Northern Ireland's council elections with two thirds of the 462 seats filled across 11 councils.

The first day saw some surprising gains for Alliance and the Greens.

The DUP had its first openly gay politician elected, while People Before Profit also made gains.

Sinn Féin had a mixed set of results on the first day of counting, while the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) lost a number of seats.

Results so far... Party Councillors Alliance Party 36 DUP 81 SDLP 42 Sinn Féin 74 UUP 57 Others 29

In Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon District Council, Brian Pope of Alliance was elected following a marathon count that went on until 06:00 on Saturday morning.

Elsewhere, the election of the DUP's first openly gay politician was welcomed by one of the party's senior politicians.

Alison Bennington was elected to Antrim and Newtownabbey.

Belfast East MP Gavin Robinson said it was a "good news story", despite assembly member Jim Wells claiming members were "shocked by the decision" to let her run.

The SDLP had positive results in Derry and Strabane, with the party's Mary Durkan elected on her first foray into politics.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said his party had done "very, very well" in the area and was pleased with the performance overall.

The remaining 144 seats across Northern Ireland are expected to be filled on Saturday.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The first results started to come in after 11:00 on Friday

