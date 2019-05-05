In pictures: NI council elections
The joy, the tears, the TUV totem pole and some unexpected new faces in the ranks of the DUP.
Across the divide - the Alliance Party was the big winner of this election with unprecedented success in Belfast and beyond
Tears of joy in Belfast as Áine Groogan's parents celebrate her impressive win for the Green Party, topping the poll in Botanic
Light at the end of the tunnel? Alison Bennington became the DUP's first openly gay elected representative.
A class of their own - former classmates Mal O'Hara, Carl Whyte and John Finucane were each elected for different parties in Belfast
The TUV had high hopes but their vote collapsed, with the party losing more than half of the 13 seats they won in 2014
May the Fourth Be With You - just down the road from the Belfast count, "normal" life continues as the city hosted a Star Wars-themed wedding
The DUP's Carla Lockhart was election agent for Margaret Tinsley, but had to leave Friday's court early to have her baby