Voters in Northern Ireland have the opportunity on Thursday to decide who should represent them in the European Parliament.

Eleven candidates are competing to become one of the region's three members of the European Parliament (MEPs) in Brussels and Strasbourg.

Polling stations opened at 07:00 BST and will close at 22:00 in the proportional representation election.

A total of 1,278,951 people are eligible to vote in Northern Ireland.

How does the voting system work in Northern Ireland?

The election, which happens every five years in EU countries, uses the single transferable vote (STV) system, in which voters rank candidates by numerical preference.

Voters should mark their ballot with 1, 2, 3 and so on and can indicate as many or as few preferences as they want.

Candidates are then elected according to the share of the vote they receive.

Can I vote in the election?

Voters have to be aged at least 18 and on the electoral register to vote in Northern Ireland.

The deadline to register for the election has passed so anyone who has not already registered cannot take part.

Image copyright PA Image caption Voters will decide who takes Northern Ireland's three seats in the European Parliament

What ID do I need to vote?

Polling cards are not required to vote but voters will be asked for some proof of identity. These will be accepted:

The photographic part of a UK, Irish or European Economic Area (EEA) driving licence (provisional licences accepted)

A UK, Irish or EU passport

An Electoral Identity Card

A Translink Senior SmartPass

A Translink 60+ SmartPass

A Translink War Disablement SmartPass

A Translink Registered Blind SmartPass

How can I follow the results?

The election results cannot be announced until all of the EU nations have voted over the next three days.

Voting in some of the 27 other EU countries does not end until 22:00 on Sunday so counting to determine the results in Northern Ireland is due to begin at 08:00 on Monday.

The first results are expected later that day.

Who is standing for election in Northern Ireland?

Alliance Party - Naomi Long

Conservative - Amandeep Bhogal

Democratic Unionist Party - Diane Dodds

Green Party - Clare Bailey

Sinn Féin - Martina Anderson

Social Democratic and Labour Party - Colum Eastwood

Traditional Unionist Voice - Jim Allister

Ulster Unionist Party - Danny Kennedy

UKIP - Robert Hill

Independent - Neil McCann