Political figures including the Irish PM and Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington are due in Manchester for a meeting of the British-Irish Council.

The council was set up as part of the Good Friday Agreement and also includes representatives from Guernsey, Jersey and the Isle of Man.

Northern Ireland's political parties will not be represented due to the collapse of Stormont.

Brexit is likely to feature high on the summit's agenda.

The council looks at ways to improve co-operation between its members in such areas as the environment, transport, energy and housing.

The main focus of Friday's summit is meant to be energy, particularly looking at the transition to smart energy systems and combating climate change - but Brexit is expected to feature heavily.

This is the 32nd plenary meeting of the council and it will be hosted by Mr Lidington, Theresa May's de-facto deputy prime minister.

Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar and representatives of the Scottish and Welsh governments will also attend, as well as Jersey, the Isle of Man and Guernsey.

The Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley will not be there as she will be taking part in talks to restore power-sharing at Stormont.

What is the British-Irish Council?

It was set up under the Good Friday Agreement, which signalled an end to 30 years of violence in Northern Ireland, as part of efforts to boost and strengthen east-west relations.

Its sister organisation was the North-South Ministerial Council, made up of ministers from the Northern Ireland Executive and ministers from the Irish government.

However, that has not met since just before the collapse of Stormont.

It was last held in Northern Ireland in 2013, when representatives met in Londonderry to mark its year as UK city of culture.

The council last met in the Isle of Man in November 2018, just before the draft withdrawal agreement was published.

Since then, the UK has been granted several extension dates by the EU - and the UK's withdrawal is now scheduled for 31 October.

However, Westminster has still not ratified the agreement because of opposition to the Irish border backstop.

Discussions between ministers are likely to mention planning for a no-deal Brexit, as well as the Conservative leadership contest and the impending change of prime minister.

Last week, the taoiseach said he would also use Friday's summit to discuss the Rockall fishing dispute with Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.