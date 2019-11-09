Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Steve Aiken was formally ratified as leader at a UUP general meeting on Saturday

Steve Aiken has formally taken over as leader of the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP).

The former Royal Navy commander was appointed unopposed as UUP leader at a meeting of the party.

He was the only candidate who put his name forward to replace Robin Swann, who announced he was stepping down as leader in September.

In a speech to party members Mr Aiken said it needs to reform its structures and "significantly boost" membership.

He also called on the UUP to carry a "message of hope" about Northern Ireland's future.

In his first speech as leader on Saturday, Mr Aiken described himself as a "proud son of a senior trade union official" who grew up in County Antrim "steeped in working-class unionism".

He referred to his nickname "Submarine Steve", explaining that he had been "privileged to command two nuclear submarines" during his 31-year career in the Royal Navy.

Mr Aiken told party members that his "political awakening" happened when he heard former UUP leader Mike Nesbitt talk about the need for a "new Northern Ireland".

He said this was a "place that needed to realise that we had more in common than anything that kept driving us apart, and it was Mike's vision that attracted me to our party - a message of hope for Northern Ireland, not fear".

Mr Aiken faced a difficult few weeks in the lead up to his ratification as leader when he had to backtrack on his announcement that the UUP would field candidates in all 18 constituencies for the forthcoming general election.

The UUP also called in police to investigate threats against staff after its headquarters received phone calls about its refusal to form an electoral pact with the DUP.