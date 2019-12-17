Stormont deadlock - how things stand

Image copyright Charles McQuillan Image caption Stormont has been in deep freeze since the political institutions collapsed in 2017

Since devolution in Northern Ireland collapsed in January 2017, things have been operating in a political limbo.

Several rounds of talks to restore power-sharing have failed, but following the general election there is a renewed focus on restoring the institutions.

BBC News NI's Jayne McCormack explains the background to the deadlock and how efforts to break it are going.

What is Stormont?

Stormont is the commonly used name to refer to the Northern Ireland Assembly, which is based in the Stormont estate in east Belfast.

Power-sharing institutions were set up at Stormont in 1998, after the signing of the Good Friday Agreement, which helped end more than 30 years of violence known as the Troubles.

It allowed nationalist and unionist political parties to share power together for the first time in an executive, alongside a legislative chamber made up of assembly members to scrutinise laws.

Their ideologies are very different, with nationalists favouring unity with the Republic of Ireland while unionists want Northern Ireland to remain part of the UK.

When it is sitting, Stormont exercises powers over most matters including the economy, education, health, policing and justice, and agriculture.

But certain areas - including international relations and defence - remain reserved for the government in London.

Image caption Graffiti in Belfast calling for an Irish language act, a proposal that divides the political parties

Why has it been suspended for so long?

Stormont collapsed in January 2017 when the two biggest parties - the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and Sinn Féin - split in a bitter row over the DUP's handling of a green energy scandal.

Since then, the Northern Ireland Assembly has been suspended and attempts to restore it have failed.

The parties clashed after Sinn Féin said it would not go back into an executive with the DUP, unless legislation for an Irish Language Act is implemented.

The language is seen as important to the wider nationalist community, and a small number of unionists, as a symbol of identity - but in turn, it has been vigorously resisted by unionist parties, who have previously argued that the negotiations could not be "five-nil to Sinn Féin".

In February 2018, it appeared a deal was about to be brokered - but it collapsed at the last moment, and the two parties disagreed on the content of the proposed agreement text.

Who has been running Northern Ireland in the meantime?

Without executive ministers in place to take decisions and be held accountable, it has fallen to Stormont's civil servants to hold the fort.

However, civil servants' main role is to advise, not decide - and therefore, they have been limited in terms of actions they can take.

They have been able to keep Northern Ireland's public services ticking over, but have been reluctant to take decisions they feel are out of their remit, meaning many important issues have been stalled.

There have been many examples of problems in the health and education sectors that cannot be addressed without a minister.

During the general election campaign, a political row developed over strike action in the health sector with staff calling for pay parity with their counterparts in Great Britain - an issue civil servants say they alone have no authority to address.

The Northern Ireland Secretary has also had to take some legislation through Parliament, including a long-awaited bill providing compensation to victims of Historical Institutional Abuse (HIA) in Northern Ireland.

Why is the UK so keen to see it working again?

Ultimately Northern Ireland cannot remain ungoverned, with budget constraints building in various Stormont departments and Brexit on the horizon.

The long-term option, if devolution is not restored, is for the British government to reintroduce direct rule from Westminster.

The last period of direct rule ended in 2007 and reinstating it would be a controversial move, because it takes power out of local hands and places it back with ministers in London.

Any new laws relating to Northern Ireland would have to be approved by members of Boris Johnson's cabinet and pass through the UK Parliament as well - but the government has insisted it does not want to bring back direct rule.

Unionist parties have called for it, if the deadlock does not end, but nationalists would prefer so-called "joint authority". They argue that the Republic of Ireland government should have greater input into any decision-making.

The Irish government played a key role in previous Stormont negotiations and is also involved in the current talks process.

So what happens next?

The parties are currently engaged in a fresh round of talks to try to break the deadlock.

They only have until 13 January 2020 to do so, as that marks the deadline to get devolution restored - otherwise the Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith is legally obliged to call a fresh assembly election.

Unlike previous negotiations, there is more optimism about the chances of a deal now.

The DUP has lost its influence at Westminster as the Conservatives won a majority in Parliament, and along with Sinn Féin it saw its vote share drop in the general election.

While they are still the biggest Stormont parties, neither will relish another election so soon.

That being said, the negotiations are far from over and it is still a big ask to get the assembly restored soon.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption An anti-Brexit protest in Belfast

After voting Remain, could Northern Ireland follow Scotland in trying to stay in the EU after Brexit?

Northern Ireland voted by 56% in favour of Remain in 2016.

After the referendum, some of the political parties had argued for Northern Ireland to be granted "special status" because of its unique circumstances regarding the land border with the Republic of Ireland.

Under the terms of Boris Johnson's Brexit deal, Northern Ireland effectively remains in the EU's single market for manufactured products and will continue to apply EU customs rules at its ports.

It will only stop following those rules if a simple majority of members in the Stormont assembly vote to end the arrangement.

That first vote, according to the withdrawal agreement, would take place in 2024 - but it first requires the parties to return to power sharing.

Brexit, along with healthcare pressures and electoral difficulties, mean we could very well see a return to Stormont in early 2020, as Northern Ireland prepares to mark three years exactly since government fell.