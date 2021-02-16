Northern Ireland abortion law changes proposed by the DUP
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI Political Reporter
- Published
The DUP has proposed a new law to prevent abortions being carried out in NI in cases of non-fatal disabilities.
NI's abortion laws changed significantly last year following legislation passed at Westminster.
There is no time limit for terminations when there is a "substantial risk" a fetus would suffer a severe mental or physical impairment, such as Down's syndrome.
A private member's bill brought by Paul Givan is seeking to overturn this.
Mr Givan's bill represents the first legislative attempt since devolution was restored in Northern Ireland to amend the abortion laws introduced by the UK government.
He said the legislation would not seek to amend the law for abortions in cases of fatal fetal abnormalities.
The move is being backed by disability rights campaign group Don't Screen Us Out, which claims the law is discriminatory and will allow abortions without time limit for conditions such as Down's syndrome or cleft palate.
One high-profile activist involved in the campaign is Heidi Crowter, who has Down's syndrome.
She is also taking a separate legal action against the UK government regarding a similar element in the 1967 Abortion Act, which applies in Great Britain.
In the Republic of Ireland, abortions are allowed in cases of fatal foetal abnormality, but this does not apply for conditions such as Down's syndrome.
How did we get here?
In July 2019, MPs voted to decriminalise abortion in Northern Ireland and create new laws.
Stormont was not functioning due to a row between the main power-sharing parties.
A new framework for abortion services in NI was then drawn up by the Northern Ireland Office and took effect last March.
It made terminations legal in all circumstances within the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.
A 24-week limit would apply in situations where continuing a pregnancy would involve risk of injury to the woman's physical or mental health.
But there is no term limit in cases of fatal fetal abnormality where there is a substantial risk that the fetus would die or, if born, would suffer a severe mental or physical impairment.
Last year, the Stormont assembly supported a non-binding motion rejecting the laws.
Paul Givan has no memory of his great uncle Samuel but grew up listening to stories about him.
He had Down's syndrome and died at the age of 57.
For him, this move today is both personal and political as his bill - if successful - will allow MLAs to change part of Northern Ireland's new abortion laws, which were approved at Westminster while Stormont was in suspension.
The DUP have worked out their sums and believe the bill could secure the support of 75 of Stormont's 90 MLAs.
That calculation is based on a series of votes in the Stormont chamber last year when an amendment similar to this bill was proposed by Sinn Féin.
It was defeated at the time but Paul Givan believes with the support of his party this time and other anti-abortion MLAs it could get over the line.
But predicting outcomes in the Stormont chamber is a risky business and there is no guarantee the voting patterns will remain the same.
What is for sure is that we can expect some heated and emotive exchanges across the assembly floor and maybe a legal challenge in the courts.
The DUP is opposed to abortion, while Sinn Féin voted to change its stance in 2018 and supports it in most circumstances.
The SDLP, UUP and Alliance Party view abortion as a matter of conscience so it is up to individual MLAs how they vote on the issue.
How have the laws been working since they changed?
The new regulations came into force weeks after the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic began.
Stormont's Department of Health said that the full commissioning of abortion services in NI would need to be discussed by the executive.
Some health trusts then started providing interim services, allowing early medical abortions within the first 10 weeks of pregnancy.
The latest figures from the Department of Health state that since the new abortion laws came into place on 31 March 2020, 1,091 notifications of terminated pregnancies have been received.
The British government has been providing funding to allow women from NI seeking abortion services to continue travelling to England.