Solar eclipse: Skies set to darken across NI on Thursday
By Barra Best
BBC News NI Weather Presenter
- Published
Skies are set to darken slightly on Thursday morning as the first partial solar eclipse in six years takes place.
The event will begin just before 10:00 BST when the Moon starts to pass between the Sun and Earth.
It will peak between 11:00 and 11:10, and end just before 12:30 but times around the island may vary.
Depending on where you are, up to 45% of the width of the sun will be blocked at the peak, making the sun appear crescent shaped.
"I think you'll notice a bit of a dimming in light as such a big area of the sun will be covered - more than a third of the surface," said David Moore, from Astronomy Ireland.
"The partial eclipse will be the deepest we have had since March 2015 and there will not be another like this until March 2025."
Previous eclipse of 2015
The northwest of the island will see most light dimmed while all other places will see at least 40% of the sun covered.
A partial blackout of the sun is the best that many of us can see in this part of the world in a lifetime.
"The last time a total eclipse occurred over Ireland and the UK was in 1724 and the next won't occur until 23 September 2090," according to David.
It is important not to try to watch the eclipse with the naked eye, binoculars or a telescope.
Only special equipment, such as eclipse glasses, are specially made to filter out harmful radiation and ultraviolet light so you can gaze at the star without hurting your vision.
They are relatively cheap and available online.