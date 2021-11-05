Lord Caine takes up Northern Ireland Office role
Conservative peer Lord Jonathan Caine has been appointed as a parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Northern Ireland Office (NIO).
Lord Caine, the Conservative Party's longest serving adviser on Northern Ireland, will work alongside Secretary of State Brandon Lewis.
He said he is "delighted and honoured" to take up the role.
Mr Lewis said Lord Caine's "knowledge and expertise" will be a "tremendous asset" to the NIO.
Lord Caine said Northern Ireland has been his "predominant political interest over a period of more than 30 years".
"I retain huge affection for it and for its people and am convinced that Northern Ireland's best days lie ahead," he said.
"I look forward to working with Brandon Lewis and his team, and with people right across the community, to help build a stronger, more prosperous and united future for everyone."
Lord Caine, who was made a peer in 2016 by David Cameron, left the government as a special adviser after Boris Johnson appointed Julian Smith as secretary of state.