West Belfast: Viable device found following security alert
- Published
A viable device has been found during a security alert in west Belfast.
Police and Army technical officers were sent to Moor Park Mews on Tuesday night following the discovery of a suspicious object.
The device has been taken away for further examination and residents who were asked to leave their homes have been allowed to return.
Police thanked local people for their patience and appealed for anyone with information to contact them.