NI election 2022: Sinn Féin calls for £230 cost-of-living payment
By Stephen Walker
BBC News NI Political Correspondent
- Published
Sinn Féin has called for every household to be given £230 to help with the cost of living crisis.
The party made the call as it launched its manifesto for the assembly election on 5 May .
It said the cost of living crisis was "placing huge pressure on ordinary people".
The manifesto also includes a pledge to pay £100 to people on benefits who previously received money under the Energy Payment Scheme.
Sinn Féin said the £230-per-household payment would cost a total of £177m.
The party also wants to freeze bus and rail fares, which it said would cost £6m.
It insists funding the health service has to be the number one priority for the next executive and says£1bn needs to be put into the service to tackle waiting lists and recruit more staff.
Speaking at the launch of the manifesto in Belfast, Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald said voters were crying out "for real change".
Vice-president Michelle O'Neill said the party's priority was to show that politics works and to convince voters that "real change is possible".
She said the election presented hope and opportunity for the electorate.
Conor Murphy, who helped to launch the manifesto, which was printed in both English and Irish, said his party was ready to form an executive once the election is over.
He said Sinn Féin was ready to "get on with the job".
The manifesto also includes a call for a united Ireland.
The party said the Irish and British governments must set a date for a referendum on unity.
The manifesto stated that "now is the time to talk about the future".
Ms O'Neill said as an Irish republican she wanted to see Ireland as one country and that it would be "reckless" not to plan for the reunification of Ireland.
The party is standing 34 candidates in the assembly election.
