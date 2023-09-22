Northern Ireland Assembly: Canteen cordoned off due to falling debris risk
Part of the canteen at the Northern Ireland Assembly has been closed because of problems with the roof and a risk of falling debris.
A section of the seating area has been cordoned off as a precaution while investigations are carried out, Stormont officials said.
It stems from long-running issues with the roof of Parliament Buildings, which could cost £1.8m to fix.
The assembly has not been operating since last year.
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) walked out of Stormont's power-sharing executive in February 2022 in protest over a Brexit deal which introduced new checks and restrictions on goods moving from Britain to Northern Ireland.
However, elected representatives and staff continue to use Stormont for meetings and events.
'Total incompetence'
Assembly members in previous years have complained of buckets being placed in corridors due to leaks from the ceilings.
Now part of the seating area in the Blue Flax restaurant has been blocked off with recycling bins and a trolley for food trays.
An assembly spokeswoman said: "Recently, ongoing issues with the roof have resulted in some concerns about the theoretical risk of small pieces of debris falling on a part of the Blue Flax roof.
"Out of an abundance of caution a small segment of the Blue Flax restaurant has been cordoned off while remedial measures are investigated and put in place."
They added that the "interim measures have not resulted in any diminution of service to building users".
Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) leader Jim Allister, who has asked questions about repairs to the roof, said he was unsurprised by the latest development.
"Some might say that this issue highlights Stormont's total incompetence," he said.
"If the assembly cannot address a leaking roof - an issue which has been going on for many years prior to the latest crisis which brought down power-sharing - how can it be expected to deliver on the day-to-day needs of the people of Northern Ireland?"
People Before Profit assembly member Gerry Carroll said there was a "certain irony" with the building issues during the current political impasse.
He added: "Repairs should be actioned when necessary, but people will rightly wonder whether Stormont still represents good value for money and whether the building should serve another public purpose."
Last year the Assembly Commission, which oversees the running of Parliament Buildings, said it had obtained expert advice and "any urgent holding repairs identified by those experts have been carried out".
An assembly spokeswoman said legal proceedings had been issued against the architects and contractors over ongoing issues with the roof.