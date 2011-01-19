Sir John Chilcot's Iraq War inquiry wait continues

When the inquiry ended in February 2011, Sir John said it would be "some months" before the final report was published. Four years later, frustrated MPs pressed him for a date. But he refused to give one, saying he did not want to "arouse false hopes". There was no prospect of anyone seeing the report before the general election on 7 May, he said. Most recently, sources close to the inquiry told BBC Newsnight: "Nobody thinks it will come out this year."