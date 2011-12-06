MPs set to debate their expenses again

At today's meeting of the Backbench Business Committee, which scheduled the debate which resulted in Mr Afriyie's committee being set up, he managed to avoid even the most tantalising hint of what his report contained - but seemed quite sure that there would be little controversy, and that the whole thing could be done and dusted in an hour or so. Make of that what you will. It does imply that the government will be content with whatever he plans to propose, which in turn suggests that he will not be arguing for a radical reshaping of IPSA. We shall see.