Safety in numbers

The stream of stories in the Sunday papers and news programmes featuring particular MPs nailing their rebel colours to the mast, and the letter on Monday in which over 70 announced their intention to defy the whip, demonstrate firm intent. Any of the named MPs who now go back on their word will suffer a, possibly fatal, credibility implosion. Old Labour whips recall going into a vote on hospital funding in the Blair years, with 107 declared rebels at the start of the day - and paring that back to a non-fatal 20, come the actual vote. But their whips were trying. Are the Tory whips really pulling out all the stops?