Party conferences 2013
Power points
How David Cameron, Nick Clegg and Ed Miliband measured up when it came to their big party conferences speeches.
Conservative conference
-
The land of hope is Tory - Cameron
-
Tories may cut under-25s' benefits
-
Osborne in 'work for benefits' plan
-
We'll run budget surplus - Osborne
-
Wednesday at Conservative conference
-
Tuesday at the Conservative conference
-
Monday at the Conservative conference
-
Cameron: Be great to have Boris back
-
Surplus plan responsible - Cameron
-
Job centre 'nine-to-five' plan
-
EU obsession 'stops Tories winning'
-
PM promises more flexible GP hours
-
May: Deport criminals before appeal
-
Fox: Stop apologising for being Tory
-
Farage: Tory MPs want UKIP deal
-
Thatcher fans snap up memorabilia
-
HS2 critics should 'stop moaning'
-
Mortgage help scheme brought forward
-
Tories remove Army cuts hecklers
-
Tweak TV leader debates - Cameron
-
What Tories think of UKIP pact and PM
Labour conference
-
Miliband: We'll freeze energy prices
-
Wednesday at the Labour conference
-
Tuesday at the Labour conference
-
Monday at Labour Party conference
-
Balls: We'll not flinch on economy
-
Election Labour's to lose - Ashcroft
-
Labour urges ID theft crackdown
-
Labour can win in 2015 - Harman
-
Give us EU referendum now, says Vaz
-
Labour wants votes for 16-year-olds
-
Labour 'supports' high-speed line
-
Labour plans '200,000 homes a year'
-
Blunkett's net 'bestiality' warning
-
McBride defends memoirs on Labour
-
Hain in UKIP 'bigotry' warning
-
Labour promises more free childcare
-
107-year-old a hit at Labour fringe
-
Union leaders in warning to Miliband
-
Miliband promises migration curbs
-
Labour 'to demand more apprentices'
Lib Dem conference
-
We must stay in government - Clegg
-
Cable attacks 'ugly' Tory politics
-
Wednesday at Lib Dem conference
-
Tuesday at Lib Dem conference
-
Monday at Lib Dem conference
-
Free lunch for all at infant schools
-
Clegg dismisses peer's poll warning
-
Lib Dems: No more 'go home' vans
-
Call to curb counter-terror powers
-
Lib Dems back curbs on bookie shops
-
G4S apology to gay rights activists
-
Clegg: I could work with Miliband
-
Lib Dems back 'slimmed down Trident'
-
Lib Dems 'due credit' for recovery
-
Migrant quotas 'like 1930s Germany'
-
Minister calls for 'veil ban' debate
-
Lib Dems want benefit change review
-
Lib Dem activists back economic plan
-
Lib Dem email suggests tax rise plan
-
Lib Dems reject porn filters plan
-
Schools told to cut uniform costs
-
God not a Lib Dem, says minister
Other party conferences
-
Salmond says vote yes and reject no
-
Plaid's pledge to cut energy bills
-
We want Britain back, says Farage
-
MEP Bloom loses whip over joke
-
UKIP urging fracking 'wealth fund'
-
MEP denies English Democrats switch
-
UKIP plan to curb 'health tourism'
-
Greens 'only credible alternative'
-
Unions vote for co-ordinated strikes
-
TUC turns funding fire on Tories
-
TUC: Union views on Ed Miliband
Watch/Listen
- Cameron's full conference speech49:16
- Miliband's full conference speech1:02:00
- Clegg's full conference speech53:13
- Tory conference and its gatecrashers03:56
- Johnson: Cut 'yellow Lib Dem albatross'02:25
- 'Thick' IDS says he is in good company01:04
- Tories asked: Cancel or construct HS2?03:01
- Boris jokes about being PM and mayor01:25
- 'We have to rescue the NHS again'03:26
- 'I will repeal bedroom tax'01:01
- 'I won't take my shirt off in public'01:43
- Reviewing Labour and Miliband's year04:53
- No blank cheque for HS2, says Balls01:10
- Miliband leadership questioned in survey02:45
- 'Policies that will improve people's lives'08:41
- Whelan: I don't want to talk about books05:21
- Alexander: Labour to 'strengthen Nato'00:39
- 'Government does not listen' on defence00:58
- Balls or Darling for Labour chancellor?03:08
- Nick Clegg on 2015 'opportunity'02:40
- 'Utter chaos' behind Rose Garden scene02:15
- Clegg: 'They will both get it wrong'02:08
- Has the UK economy turned a corner?03:08
Features and Analysis
-
Targeting Labour
James Landale explains the thinking behind Cameron's speech
-
'Give us another go'
James Landale boils down Nick Clegg's 6,000 word speech
-
Austerity socialism?
James Landale on Ed Miliband's energy price freeze proposal
-
Lib Dem views: Tories
Would Lib Dems back another coalition with Conservatives?
-
Boris v Nigel
Who went down best at the Tory conference?
-
Ed's to-do list
Labour conference-goers on what is needed to win power in 2015
-
Fairness v investment?
Robert Peston predicts battles ahead over energy price freeze
-
Internal tremors
'Sluts' row leaves UKIP's Nigel Farage livid
-
'Ditch social mobility'
Is it time for politicians to stop pursuing it as a goal?
-
Greens conference
Natalie Bennett sets out targets for European elections
-
Latest opinion polls
See how the main parties are doing in the latest polls
-
Cash flow
Where do the three biggest parties get their income?