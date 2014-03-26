Nick Clegg v Nigel Farage: Tale of the tape

It might only be a middleweight bout, without the leaders of the two largest parties, but there is a lot to fight for. Clegg fears his party may be wiped out in May's European elections. That is why, pundits say, he had nothing to lose by throwing down the gauntlet to the UKIP man. A fight with Farage - a pantomime villain in Lib Dem eyes (see the picture of Lib Dem MP Lorely Burt above) - will play well with his core vote. Farage could hardly shirk the Lib Dem leader's challenge. But he is also in need of media exposure after boldly predicting UKIP will top May's poll. For viewers and listeners, it is a rare chance to hear a full debate about the pros and cons of Britain's membership of the European Union, ahead of a possible referendum in 2017, and enjoy what should be a great piece of political theatre.