Lib Dems 'block Conservative plan to halt new wind farms'
- Published
Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg has vetoed a Conservative proposal to block future onshore wind farms, senior Lib Dem sources have told the BBC.
Wind turbines based on land produced about 5% of the UK's power last year - enough electricity for about 4m homes.
Supporters say they are the cheapest way to produce clean energy, but opponent say they are ugly and noisy.
BBC political correspondent Chris Mason says the Lib Dems want to be seen as robust defenders of green energy.
Chris Mason said a senior party source said Mr Clegg met the prime minister on Monday and vetoed a Conservative plan to reject any new onshore wind projects not already approved.
The Lib Dems said this would be "crude" and would damage the confidence of potential investors in the energy industry.
Downing Street refused to be drawn on whether PM David Cameron and Mr Clegg had discussed onshore wind farms on Monday.
At his regular press briefing, the Prime Minister's official spokesman said: 'The government's policy is that we want local communities to have a greater say."