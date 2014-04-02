BBC News

When is a row not a row?

Nick Robinson
Political editor

Published

Reflecting on the "row" between the Lib Dems and the Tories over wind farms (whether there should be more or fewer of them in the British countryside), I asked listeners to BBC Radio 4's Today programme to help me come up with a new word to describe coalition "rows" which it suits both sides to have and to publicise the fact that the coalition is "consciously uncoupling" - like Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin.

Here are the best suggestions I saw (there may be more now on my twitter thread @bbcnickrobinson):

  • 'Exhibitchinism'
  • "Sprats" - ie putting the PR into a spat
  • "Prows" (PR rows)
  • "Codfrontations"
  • "Fisty-bluffs"
  • "Coallisions"
  • "Fraying to the gallery"
  • "Cryologue"

One cynic suggested that no new word was needed since "bloody politics" was a perfectly good description. One believer in plural politics preferred "open internal debate".

Finding an impartial new word - agreeable to both sides of the coalition let alone their opponents - could prove to be tricky.

New ideas still gratefully received.

