May tells police - change or be changed

Such behaviour - which I am told is often encouraged by the Federation - reveals an attitude that is far removed from the principles of public service felt by the majority of police officers. It is the same attitude exposed by HMIC when officers, called to help a woman who had suffered domestic violence, accidentally recorded themselves calling the victim a "slag" and a "bitch". It is the same attitude expressed when young black men ask the police why they are being stopped and searched and are told it is "just routine" even though according to the law, officers need "reasonable grounds for suspicion". It is an attitude that betrays contempt for the public these officers are supposed to serve - and every police officer in the land, every single police leader, and everybody in the Police Federation should confront it and expunge it from the ranks.