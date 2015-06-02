Charles Kennedy and I: Your memories

"I met Charles for the first time when he was seeing one of my PR execs, Sarah Gurling. I was privileged to be at their wedding and then meeting him several times after that. Charles was a very special individual - a great politician, courageous and full of integrity but also a man of the people, with the common touch. I am sure that we are all deeply saddened by what has happened. He will be missed - and hopefully history will show what a great guy he was." Dame Dianne Thompson, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight